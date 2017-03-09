Cops Told to ‘Be Smart’ After DUI Suspect Dies in Custody

Thursday, March 9, 2017
BANGKOK — Police stations across Bangkok were instructed Wednesday to be more mindful of the health of intoxicated suspects after a university student died in police custody last week.

Police said Sitthisawat Iamlapha, 21, died of heart failure early Saturday morning in a cell at the Bang Na Police Station, where police locked him up on suspicion of driving under the influence. Bangkok police commander Sanit Mahatavorn has ordered a disciplinary investigation into the matter.

By Teeranai Charuvastra

