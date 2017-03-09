Thursday, March 9, 2017
Dhammakaya temple spokesman surrenders

Golden dome at Wat Phra Dhammakaya, Pathum Thani
The director of corporate communications of the Dhammakaya temple, Phra Sanitwong Wuthiwangso, turned himself to the police at the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) headquarters in Bangkok to face two charges filed by the Department of Special Investigation (CSD).

Phra Sanitwong who served as the active spokesman of the temple and followers was wanted in an arrest summons by the Criminal Court for inciting public disturbance under Article 116 of the Criminal Code, and defaming the DSI for posting on his Facebook to create public resistance.

By Thai PBS Reporters

