An active monk wanted by Department of Special Investigation (DSI) for defying the military junta’ s order turned himself to the Klong Luang district police this morning to acknowledge the charge.

Phra Palad Seksan Atatamo reported to the police after he was summoned by the DSI for entering the Klong Luang market area in defiance of the order after the place was declared off-limit and came under control by authorities.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters