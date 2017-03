BANGKOK, 8 March 2017 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said he was pleased to learn that Thailand had been ranked the least miserable country on Bloomberg’s Misery Index.

Spokesperson to the Prime Minister’s Office Lt Gen Sansern Keawkamnerd said the premier thanked related government agencies for their hard work to make Thailand the happiest country in the world.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom