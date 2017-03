Buddhist scholars are calling on the National Office of Buddhism (NOB) to initiate a process to have Phra Dhammajayo defrocked after the fugitive monk was stripped of his monastic title.

According to a Royal Gazette article published on March 5, His Majesty the King has agreed to the government’s request to demote Phra Dhammajayo for evading charges filed against him.

Full story: Bangkok Post

NATTAYA CHETCHOTIROS