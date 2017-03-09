Airbus and THAI to evaluate new MRO business

Bangkok, 8th March 2017 – Airbus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Thai Airways International (THAI) to evaluate the development of a major new maintenance and overhaul (MRO) facility at U-Tapao International Airport near Bangkok.

The MoU was signed in Bangkok today by Usanee Sangsingkeo, Acting President, Thai Airways International and Fabrice Brégier, President, Airbus Commercial Aircraft. The signing was witnessed by Somkid Jatusripitak, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand.

The new MRO would be one of the most modern and extensive in the Asia-Pacific region, offering line and heavy maintenance services for a wide range of aircraft types. A new complex would feature the latest digital technologies to analyse aircraft maintenance data, as well as advanced inspection techniques, including the use of drones to monitor aircraft airframes.

The MRO campus would also include specialised repair shops, including a repair centre for composite structures, as well as a maintenance training centre offering extensive courses for technical personnel from Thailand and overseas.

“THAI has been studying the development of a new MRO business with several potential partners and is pleased to have been able to reach this initial agreement with Airbus,” said Usanee Sangsingkeo, Acting President, Thai Airways International. “This facility will be a showcase maintenance hub for the region and will offer its services to airlines across the region and beyond.”

“This exciting new project will help to meet strong demand for maintenance services in the fast-growing Asia-Pacific region,” said Fabrice Brégier, President Airbus Commercial Aircraft. “With the fleet in the region set to almost triple to over 15,000 aircraft over the next 20 years, this project represents a sound opportunity for Thailand to develop its footprint in the aerospace sector.”

This Airbus and THAI joint initiative will be a strategic contribution to the Eastern Economic Corridor designed by the Thai Government, in which U-Tapao International Airport is set to become a new aerospace hub in the region.

