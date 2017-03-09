Revenue officials to find way to tax Thaksin’s children

The finance minister has ordered the Revenue Department to find a way to tax two children of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on the 7.9-billion-baht gains they made from the Shin Corp share sale deal 10 years ago.

In 2007, the Revenue Department estimated that Thaksin’s children had to pay 11.5 billion baht worth of taxes and fines based on their 7.9-billion-baht gains from the share purchase from the nominee Ample Rich. However, it could not collect the taxes from them due to existing rules and the issue of share ownership.

Full story: Bangkok post

WICHIT CHANTANUSORNSIRI