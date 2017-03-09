Unlicensed taxi drivers to be arrested but Uber not banned

AMID the ongoing debate on the pros and cons of Uber and similar taxi-hailing services, Transport Minister Arkhom Termpitayapaisit said the government would not shut down Uber and other applications in Thailand but unlicensed taxis and drivers would be arrested.

The minister also said the government did not plan to exercise its sweeping powers under Article 44 of the interim charter to deal with Uber and similar services. However, he urged the new entrants to the transport market to follow Thai law on taxi licensing.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation