Six workers were slightly injured when a scaffolding at the construction site of a shopping mall project in Nonthaburi caved in reportedly doe to overweight.

The accident took place at about 11 am on Tuesday at the construction site of Ikea shopping mall in Tambon Saothonghin, Bangbuathong district when a scaffolding inside the elevator shaft caved in.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS