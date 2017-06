A heartbroken dog owner in the northeast province of Kalasin filed a police report yesterday, accusing his neighbor of shooting and eating his sweet white dog “Nomkon” (condensed milk).

Yongyod Sripramai, 20, said he always took his two-year-old pooch everywhere, even when he was out farming. On Saturday, he let Nomkon run around the field, but then the dog went missing and he heard a gunshot at about 3pm.

By Coconuts Bangkok