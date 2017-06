PATTAYA: — A news video showed the aftermath of a street attack on a 26 year old Indian tourist and his Thai girlfriend in Pattaya on Monday morning.

The couple were set upon by three or four Thai men who jumped out of a pick-up truck as they walked back in the area of the Sun City Hotel in Bang Lamung.

Full story: Thaivisa News

Thaivisa / Siamchon News