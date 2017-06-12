Another accident at Red Line construction site, but no one was hurt

Executives of the Italian-Thai Company will be invited to a meeting with the acting governor of State Railway of Thailand for a clarification over an incident on Monday when a tri-angular-shaped wooden plank fell from the construction site of a train project onto a passing car below.

The unfortunate motorist, Mr Thanakrit Thanomkiatikorn, 35, on Monday lodged a complaint with Thung Song Hong police against the developer of the Red Line train project over the fall of the wooden plank which shattered the front windshield of his car and dented the car roof. Fortunately, he was not hurt.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters