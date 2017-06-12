Monday, June 12, 2017
Former MPs’ gathering ended by bomb scare

Royal Thai Army soldiers armed with M-16 rifles
Former MP Wiwattanachai Na Kalasin on Monday told Nation TV about how a group of some 50 former members of Parliament had gathered at a hotel in Bangkok on Saturday night, before dispersing following a bomb scare about which they were alerted by security officers.

They were evacuated from the compound, but it was widely speculated that the bomb scare was a ruse by security officials who did not want to them to gather for political purposes, as that is still prohibited by order of the ruling junta.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

