IS Calls For Global Attacks During Ramadan

An audio message purporting to come from the spokesman of the Islamic State extremist group has called on followers to launch attacks in the United States, Europe, Russia, Australia, Iraq, Syria, Iran, and the Philippines during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which began late last month.

The audio clip was distributed on June 12 on IS’s channel on Telegram, an encrypted messaging application. It was attributed to the group’s official spokesman, Abi al-Hassan al-Muhajer.

The authenticity of the recording could not be independently verified, but the voice was the same as a previous audio message purported to be from Mujaher.

Meanwhile, the United States has imposed financial sanctions on two suspected IS militants accused of manufacturing chemical weapons, the Treasury Department announced on June 12.

Full story: rferl.org

RFE/RL

Copyright (c) 2017. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.