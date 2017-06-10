Saturday, June 10, 2017
Easyjet Flight to London Diverted After Pilot Overhears Talk of Bombs

EasyJet Airbus A319
An EasyJet flight to London was diverted to Germany today and a piece of luggage destroyed when passengers reported overhearing concerning conversations. Three have been arrested following the incident.

The EZY3246 flight from Ljubljana, Slovenia, to London’s Stansted airport made an emergency landing at Cologne airport in Germany Saturday evening, and Cologne airport was put on lockdown for several hours, Airlive reports, with incoming flights diverted to nearby airports.

The flight was diverted after other passengers told the flight crew they overheard the men talking about “terrorist matters,” according to a Cologne police statement, including saying things about a “bomb” and “explosives.”

