Taxi drivers held for extorting migrant workers

PATHUM THANI: Three taxi drivers have been arrested on charges of extorting money from migrant workers after tricking them into their vehicles and promising to drop them at their destinations based on the metered fare.

Authorities said the gang waited for victims getting off interprovincial buses at the Major Rangsit department store. They then approached passengers, most of them migrant workers, and offered to drop them at their destinations for fares based on the meter.

PONGPAT WONGYALA

BANGKOK POST