Police have launched a manhunt for a former employee of Dermatology Institution who allegedly slashed the throat of a security officer and killed him at Rajavithi Hospital, reportedly over a dispute over parking on Saturday.

Police said Sanchai Wan-ngam, 30, was killed at the parking space near the back gate of the Rajavithi Hospital, which is next to the Dermatology Institution. His throat was slashed by a knife.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation