A badly injured Japanese businessman abducted by his compatriots has been rescued by Thai police during a raid on an apartment in Bangkok’s Wattana district. Three Japanese suspects are in custody.

A police unit led by deputy Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) chief Suthee Nanekanthee raided the room on the seventh floor of the Grand Hi-tech Tower on Ekamai Soi 23 in Khlong Tan Nua on Friday.

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM AND BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS