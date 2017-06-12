Norway to ban full-face Muslim veil in all schools, universities

PanARMENIAN.Net – The Norwegian government on Monday, June 12 proposed a bill to ban the full-face Muslim veil in all schools, from nurseries to universities, saying it hinders communication between students and teachers, AFP reveals.

Norway’s ruling coalition of conservative and anti-immigration rightwing parties had promised the ban last year, targeting the full-face veil called the niqab as well as burqas, balaclavas and masks.

“We do not want clothes covering the face in nurseries, schools and universities,” Minister of Education and Research Torbjorn Roe Isaksen said in a statement.

“These clothes prevent good communication, which is important for students to receive a good education,” he added.

