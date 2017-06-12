Monday, June 12, 2017
Home > News > Norway to ban full-face Muslim veil in all schools, universities

Norway to ban full-face Muslim veil in all schools, universities

Ban the Burqa anti Islamic veil graffiti on the corner of Gladstone Street and Station Street, Newtown
TN News 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – The Norwegian government on Monday, June 12 proposed a bill to ban the full-face Muslim veil in all schools, from nurseries to universities, saying it hinders communication between students and teachers, AFP reveals.

Norway’s ruling coalition of conservative and anti-immigration rightwing parties had promised the ban last year, targeting the full-face veil called the niqab as well as burqas, balaclavas and masks.

“We do not want clothes covering the face in nurseries, schools and universities,” Minister of Education and Research Torbjorn Roe Isaksen said in a statement.

“These clothes prevent good communication, which is important for students to receive a good education,” he added.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

UK expats in Thailand urged to register to vote in the EU Referendum

Censure debate begins in Thailand

Tuk-tuks at Soi Maha Rat, Bangkok

Thailand ranked world’s 21st best country to live in

Leave a Reply