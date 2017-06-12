Sharia UK: Two arrested over video of Qur’an burning

They were arrested “on suspicion of racial hatred.” Is it “racial hatred” to burn a Bible in the UK? Why, of course not. And in reality, as opposed to the British legal system, is it “racial hatred” to burn a Qur’an? No. The Qur’an is not a race, and neither is Islam; there are Muslims of all races.

This arrest is just another example of the British government’s exaggerated solicitude for Muslims, which stems from the false assumption that jihad violence is the result of the “marginalization” of Muslim communities. The May government has staked the future of Britain on the idea that being nice to Muslims, and moving swiftly and strongly against violations of Sharia blasphemy laws such as this, will end the jihad against Britain.

It will, of course, fail, as will May’s drastically weakened new government, and the entire British political class. The Sharia supremacism they have not only tolerated but encouraged will turn its full force upon its benefactors, and Britain will be awash in blood.

Full story: jihadwatch.org

By Robert Spencer

Jihad Watch