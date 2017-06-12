NACC aims finishing high end car case in 2-3 months

BANGKOK, 12 June 2017 (NNT) – The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has resolved to finalize its case on illegally imported super cars within the next 2-3 months and is in the process of requesting further evidence from abroad.

Head of the NACC’s committee on the high-end vehicle tax evasion case Wittaya Arkhompitak let on that the panel is currently in the process of requesting further information and evidence from foreign agencies as it does not currently have enough data to conclude its work. The committee is also interviewing a large amount of witnesses as cars involved in the case number in the thousands. It hopes to be able to finish its work in 2-3 months.

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

