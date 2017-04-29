Saturday, April 29, 2017
Construction of Red Line train project and engineer suspended

Bangkok Red Line Commuter
TN News 0

Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisit on Saturday ordered Italian Thai Development Company to temporarily suspend construction of the Red Line train project following a fatal accident Friday night when three workers of the company were crushed to death by a fallen supporting beam at a construction site in front of Wat Don Muang.

The minister also suspended the engineer in charge of the construction from active duty and ordered the company to disclose its construction safety plan for the Red Line train project. On top of that, a fact-finding committee was set up to find out the cause of the accident.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

