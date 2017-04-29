Probe launched into fatal accident at site of electric train construction

BANGKOK, 29 April 2017 (NNT) – The Engineering Institute of Thailand (EIT) has inspected the site of an electric train construction where a large crane fell onto workers killing three of them.

EIT President Taned Weerasiri, along with Deputy State Railway of Thailand Governor Prasert Attanandana and Department of Employment (DOE) Director-General Sumet Mahosot, visited the construction site of the Bang Sue – Rangsit Red Line electric train in front of Wat Don Muang school where the crane fell and killed the three workers.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam

Rewriter: tewit kemtong,

National News Bureau Of Thailand