A man was arrested on Saturday for his alleged role in a deadly bombing in the southern border town of Betong in Yala almost three years ago.

Soldiers and police in the southern province had been tracking Areedin Silae, 35, in the belief that he was one of the participants in the incident that killed three people and injured 52 on July 25, 2014.

Full story: Bangkok Post

AYUB PATHAN,

BANGKOK POST