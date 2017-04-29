FPO says Thai economy to grow by 3.6% this year

Saturday, April 29, 2017
Emporium luxury shopping mall in Bangkok
BANGKOK, 28 April 2017 (NNT) – The Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) has indicated that the Thai economy will grow 3.6% this year given positive signs in the investment and export sectors.

FPO Director Kritsada Jinavijarana attributed economic growth forecast to the government spending in addition to a 9.2% export growth and higher auto sales, which reflects an expansion in the investment sector.

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
National News Bureau Of Thailand

