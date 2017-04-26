Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Home > News > Terrorist activities in Europe have little to no effect to Thai economy: UTCC

Terrorist activities in Europe have little to no effect to Thai economy: UTCC

TN News 0

BANGKOK, 24 April 2017, (NNT) – According to the Director of the Center for Economic and Business Forecasting of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the recent reports of terrorist activities in Europe are less likely to affect the Thai economy, particularly the export sector.

The Center’s Director Thanawat Polvichai indicated that most of the terrorist acts in the region were mostly in France and the United Kingdom, which are two of the biggest economies in the European bloc. He is of the opinion that, since the number of visitors to Thailand from these nations remains relatively unaffected by terrorism, it can be assumed that terrorist attacks would also leave no marks on the overall European economic performance and Thai exports.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

DSI cracks down on online traders

MI-17 V5 helicopter at Don Mueang, Bangkok

Police to seek arrest of at least five suspects in conscript’s fatal beating

PTT gas station and resting area

TAT promotes local products at PTT oil stations nationwide

Leave a Reply