Terrorist activities in Europe have little to no effect to Thai economy: UTCC

BANGKOK, 24 April 2017, (NNT) – According to the Director of the Center for Economic and Business Forecasting of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the recent reports of terrorist activities in Europe are less likely to affect the Thai economy, particularly the export sector.

The Center’s Director Thanawat Polvichai indicated that most of the terrorist acts in the region were mostly in France and the United Kingdom, which are two of the biggest economies in the European bloc. He is of the opinion that, since the number of visitors to Thailand from these nations remains relatively unaffected by terrorism, it can be assumed that terrorist attacks would also leave no marks on the overall European economic performance and Thai exports.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

National News Bureau Of Thailand