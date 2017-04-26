Latest German Crime Figures Show Surge in Violent Crime by Migrants

Migrants in Germany committed more than twice as many crimes in 2016 as they did the previous year, according to recently-released police statistics.

On Monday, the German Interior Ministry released police crime statistics for 2016. They show that 6.33 million offenses were committed last year; this 0.7 percent decrease in comparison with the previous year reflected a decline in robbery, theft and fraud. However, there was a marked increase in violent crime.

There was a 14.3 percent increase in murder and manslaughter, a 12.7 percent increase in rape and sexual assault and a 9.9 percent increase in serious assault.

