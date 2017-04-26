Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Latest German Crime Figures Show Surge in Violent Crime by Migrants

Protest against sexual assaults and violence against women by refugees in Cologne
TN News 0

Migrants in Germany committed more than twice as many crimes in 2016 as they did the previous year, according to recently-released police statistics.

On Monday, the German Interior Ministry released police crime statistics for 2016. They show that 6.33 million offenses were committed last year; this 0.7 percent decrease in comparison with the previous year reflected a decline in robbery, theft and fraud. However, there was a marked increase in violent crime.

There was a 14.3 percent increase in murder and manslaughter, a 12.7 percent increase in rape and sexual assault and a 9.9 percent increase in serious assault.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN
