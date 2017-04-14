German Police Arrest 3 Terror Suspects Over Alleged Bombing Plot

Saturday, April 15, 2017
German police, with bullet-proof vests and submachine guns
Special response unit of the German police service, SEK, arrested three terror suspects in the German cities of Cologne, Buende and Hildesheim, local media reported Friday citing prosecutor’s office.

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The Focus magazine reported that the suspects, a 27-year-old Afghan and a Turkish national of the same age, as well as a 25-year-old German, who were arrested on Thursday, were allegedly planning to carry out a bombing attack against police or soldiers.

In February, another suspect, a 25-year-old German Salafist Sasha L., who was considered to be the mastermind behind the plot, was arrested.

