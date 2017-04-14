Dropbox app updated with document scanner

PanARMENIAN.Net – Android Dropbox users now have the same ability as their iOS-using brethren: scanning documents right to their account with a mobile app. The company’s Paper app — a collaborative document workspace for Dropbox Business users — also gets an offline mode for both iOS and Android, Engadget said.

The scanning feature is pretty useful. Just aim your phone at a document, receipt or whiteboard and snap a photo from within the Dropbox app. You can crop or rotate the scan, and it will accept multiple photos to create a single PDF. If you’re on a Dropbox Business team, you can also search for keywords inside any of your scans, which makes Paper even more competitive with Evernote.

Full story: panarmenian.net