Saturday, April 15, 2017
Home > Tech > Dropbox app updated with document scanner

Dropbox app updated with document scanner

Dropbox on a smartphone device
TN Tech 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – Android Dropbox users now have the same ability as their iOS-using brethren: scanning documents right to their account with a mobile app. The company’s Paper app — a collaborative document workspace for Dropbox Business users — also gets an offline mode for both iOS and Android, Engadget said.

The scanning feature is pretty useful. Just aim your phone at a document, receipt or whiteboard and snap a photo from within the Dropbox app. You can crop or rotate the scan, and it will accept multiple photos to create a single PDF. If you’re on a Dropbox Business team, you can also search for keywords inside any of your scans, which makes Paper even more competitive with Evernote.

Full story: panarmenian.net

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thailand involved in development of more effective dengue vaccine

Hongkongers top tablet computer users

How the Soviet Union Sent Its First Man to the Internet in 1982

Leave a Reply