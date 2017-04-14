Turkey could suspend EU migrant deal if no progress on visas: FM

Saturday, April 15, 2017
PanARMENIAN.Net – Turkey could re-evaluate or suspend all agreements under the migrant deal with the European Union if the bloc does not give a positive response on visa-free travel for Turks, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, April 14, Reuters reports.

In an interview with broadcaster A Haber, Cavusoglu said the migrant deal and visa liberalization were a package, and added it was Turkey’s right to re-evaluate or suspend these if one element was not fulfilled.

