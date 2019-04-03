Skytrain station in Bangkok

Skytrain station in Bangkok. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Bangkok

Three Mongolians Nabbed for Pickpocketing in Bangkok

By TN / April 3, 2019

BANGKOK, April 3 (TNA) – Three Mongolians seen on CCTV camera pickpocketing passenger of Bangkok sky train have been arrested.

The trio, one of them believed to be famous rapper, is charged for collusion in theft, said Pol Lt-general Surachet Hakpan, chief of the Immigration Bureau on Wednesday.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

