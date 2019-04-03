Three Mongolians Nabbed for Pickpocketing in Bangkok





BANGKOK, April 3 (TNA) – Three Mongolians seen on CCTV camera pickpocketing passenger of Bangkok sky train have been arrested.

The trio, one of them believed to be famous rapper, is charged for collusion in theft, said Pol Lt-general Surachet Hakpan, chief of the Immigration Bureau on Wednesday.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

