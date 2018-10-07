Terminal 21 mall in Bangkok
Bangkok

Two Vietnamese men arrested for allegedly pickpocketing German tourist in Bangkok mall

By TN / October 7, 2018

Two Vietnamese men were arrested Friday at a Bangkok shopping mall for allegedly pickpocketing a German tourist and stealing 2,300 euros (Bt87,000) in July.

Police said the two men, aged 38 and 36, were arrested while apparently looking for more prey at the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Bangkok’s Vadhana district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close