Two Vietnamese men arrested for allegedly pickpocketing German tourist in Bangkok mall

Two Vietnamese men were arrested Friday at a Bangkok shopping mall for allegedly pickpocketing a German tourist and stealing 2,300 euros (Bt87,000) in July.
Police said the two men, aged 38 and 36, were arrested while apparently looking for more prey at the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Bangkok’s Vadhana district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
