Terminal 21 Korat Video

A Christmas tree at Terminal 21 Korat
Terminal 21 Korat is a impressive and themed brand new shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima. The entire world into one place.

Its outstanding 110 metre tower was designed as a flight control tower with double observation decks and a very special terminal airport theme.

Terminal21 Korat features a Check-In counter on 5th floor, LED and LCD screens with flight arrivals and departures, famous skyscrapers such as the Shanghai Tower or Taipei101, plus the Big Ben and Eiffel tower replicas.

Video courtesy of Kasidit Tantidonthanes

