TAT asks Thais to be good hosts to boost tourists’ confidence

BANGKOK, 6th October 2018 (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has implored members of the public to be good hosts during the high season as the country eyes bustling tourism until February 2019.
TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn says between October 2018 and February 2019 which is a high tourism season in Thailand, the kingdom will be visited by a large number of tourists from America, Australia, and European nations.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand
