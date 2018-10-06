TAT asks Thais to be good hosts to boost tourists’ confidence





BANGKOK, 6th October 2018 (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has implored members of the public to be good hosts during the high season as the country eyes bustling tourism until February 2019.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn says between October 2018 and February 2019 which is a high tourism season in Thailand, the kingdom will be visited by a large number of tourists from America, Australia, and European nations.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article