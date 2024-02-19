Overstaying Russian Man Arrested in Phuket

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that over the past weekend they arrested a 35-year-old Russian man at a hotel room in Patong. He was taken to the Patong Police Station to face legal charges of overstaying.

Seriously Injured Russian Man Found at Pattaya Field

The Phuket Express noted that the Patong Police did not reveal the Russian man’s name, how many days he had of overstay, or what led to the arrest.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!