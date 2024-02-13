Seriously Injured Russian Man Found at Pattaya Field

A Russian tourist was rescued and hospitalized after being discovered lying in a deserted area of Pattaya with severe lacerations on his arms and neck early on Tuesday morning.

Authorities at the Banglamung police station were notified about an unresponsive individual discovered in an abandoned plot approximately 50 meters from Pattaya-Na Kluea Road, adjacent to the Crystal Palace Hotel Pattaya, around 8 a.m.

The man, clad only in black trousers, exhibited deep wounds on his arms and two substantial gashes on his neck. A shattered beer bottle, stained with blood, was located nearby. The Russian, identified only as Andrey, was reported to be in his 50s

According to a bystander, he and his uncle came across the man while cutting grass to feed their elephants.

Subsequent investigation by detectives uncovered CCTV footage showing the Russian pacing along Pattaya-Na Kluea Road late Monday night, sporting black trousers and a green cap. He appeared to be clutching his left wrist, which seemed to be bleeding. At 1:22 a.m., he entered the deserted lot and did not reemerge onto the road. Authorities transported him to a local hospital, where medical staff treated his injuries.

Rescue personnel from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation administered initial medical assistance and conveyed the victim to Banglamung Hospital for additional treatment. As of now, the victim’s identity and present condition remain undisclosed.

-Thailand News (TN)

