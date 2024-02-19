Bangkok Opens New Chao Phraya Bridge to Pedestrians

BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok has introduced a new bridge over the Chao Phraya River, informally dubbed the second Rama IX bridge. This addition to the city’s infrastructure runs alongside the existing Rama IX bridge and is designed to alleviate traffic congestion from central Bangkok to the developing outskirts near the Rama II area.

New Rama IX parallel bridge design undergoes wind testing

The new structure, which is part of Bangkok’s expressway system, stands 41 meters tall and features a cable-stayed design with eight lanes, all painted in a striking bright yellow.

The second Rama IX bridge will temporarily open to pedestrians before it becomes available to vehicle traffic. The public is invited to explore the bridge on foot and enjoy panoramic views of Bangkok and the Chao Phraya River.

