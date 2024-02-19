Japanese Woman Arrested for Stealing Rescue Pickup in Bangkok

At 8:00 AM, on February 18th, 2024, Lumpini police officers received a theft report of a rescue volunteer pickup truck stolen by a Japanese national in front of the Lumpini police station, Pathumwan, Bangkok.
Pattaya Man Misses His Home in Chiang Rai and Steals a Pickup Truck to Try to Get There
The rescue volunteer pickup truck owner Pisut Chukliang, 50, reported to the police that his vehicle was stolen while he was performing his duty, aiding a foreigner who suffered an injury in front of the police station.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Adam Judd
TPNNational
