Japanese Woman Arrested for Stealing Rescue Pickup in Bangkok

TN
Public Emergency Medical Services rescue vehicle in Thailand
Estimated read time 1 min read

At 8:00 AM, on February 18th, 2024, Lumpini police officers received a theft report of a rescue volunteer pickup truck stolen by a Japanese national in front of the Lumpini police station, Pathumwan, Bangkok.

Pattaya Man Misses His Home in Chiang Rai and Steals a Pickup Truck to Try to Get There

The rescue volunteer pickup truck owner Pisut Chukliang, 50, reported to the police that his vehicle was stolen while he was performing his duty, aiding a foreigner who suffered an injury in front of the police station.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd
TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply