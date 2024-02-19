Thailand leases military land to landless farmers

UDON THANI, Feb 19 (TNA) – Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin kicked off the ‘Nong Wua So” model to hand over state-owned land lease contracts to more than 430 farmers in the northeastern province of Udon Thani.

The project is the urgent policy of his government to lease the unused military land, actually belonging to the Finance Ministry’s Treasury Department to farmers at low cost.

At the ceremony to hand over the long-term land lease rights to farmer, the Prime Minister said he felt honored to distribute land to farmers for use to make a living.

