Thaksin’s lese majeste case pending further investigation

Prosecution of the lèse majesté case against former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been postponed, after the attorney-general ordered further investigation into the case today, in response to Thaksin’s appeal for justice.

Thaksin, who was released on conditional parole yesterday, reported to the Office of the Attorney-General this morning (OAG), to be informed of Attorney-General Amnat Chetcharoenrak’s decision, after he had been notified of the lèse majesté charges against him by public prosecutors in January.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

