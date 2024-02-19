Thai transport minister pushes for lower domestic air fares

Transport Minister Suriya Juangruangreangkit has instructed the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to try and persuade airlines to lower domestic air fares, in response to travellers’ complaints.
Internet users criticize high airfares to Phuket
He said on Monday that CAAT officials would meet with representatives of all airlines that operate domestic flights on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of fare reductions. Later, the CAAT would present its proposals to the Civil Aviation Board for approval, the minister said. He chairs the board.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Supoj Wancharoen
BANGKOK POST
