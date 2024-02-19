Thai transport minister pushes for lower domestic air fares

TN
Domestic entrance at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Estimated read time 1 min read

Transport Minister Suriya Juangruangreangkit has instructed the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to try and persuade airlines to lower domestic air fares, in response to travellers’ complaints.

Internet users criticize high airfares to Phuket

He said on Monday that CAAT officials would meet with representatives of all airlines that operate domestic flights on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of fare reductions. Later, the CAAT would present its proposals to the Civil Aviation Board for approval, the minister said. He chairs the board.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supoj Wancharoen
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply