Suphanburi to host Music on the Water Festival in Sept

SUPHANBURI, 11th August 2017 (NNT) – Suphanburi is gearing up to host a Music on the Water Festival at Bueng Chawak Chaloem Phrakiet in Derm Bang Nak Buat district.

Provincial Vice Governor Sathienpong Maksiri recently presided over a committee meeting to prepare for the festival which will be held from September 1st – 3rd this year. According to Sathienpong, the objective of this event is to promote local attractions in Suphanburi especially Bueng Chawak Lake which covers 2,700 rai of land and is known globally for its abundant biodiversity.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter : Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau Of Thailand