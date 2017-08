A taxi driver in Pattaya was arrested by police after he was seen punching a foreigner in the face.

The 40-year-old foreigner whose identity remains unknown fell to the ground unconsciously after he was punched in the face by the taxi driver Anand Boontang.

The incident happened before midnight last night (Aug 10) in front of White Rose hotel on Pattaya 2 road in Pattaya.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS