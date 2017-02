PHUKET: A Phuket taxi driver has been charged and fined B400 for reckless driving after he slammed into a food-vendor’s motorbike at speed before dawn this morning (Feb 10) while carrying two tourists from Phuket International Airport.

The accident happened at the Heroines Monument, in central Phuket, at about 5:30am.

Eakkapop Thongtub