PATTANI — The chairman of a tambon administration organisation (TAO) was killed by gunmen in Yaring district on Friday morning, police said.

Sama-ae Dolo, 63, chairman of Piya Mumang TAO, was driving his Toyota pickup truck from his house to work. Along the way he was followed by three armed hooded men in a Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ABDULLOH BENJAKAT