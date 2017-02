Bangkok raid reaps big haul of speed, crystal meth

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and more than 2 million speed pills, 7kg of crystal methamphetamine, or “ice”, and other drugs seized during a raid on a house in Bangkok’s Nong Chok district on Thursday night.

Anont Laokasem was apprehended at a rented house inside Flora Village housing estate on Soi Surinthawong 44, in Lam Pak Chi area of Nong Chok district, national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda said at a media briefing late on Thursday night.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS