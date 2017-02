A Chinese tourist, suspected to be a member of card skimming gang, was arrested yesterday at Suvarnabhumi airport with blank magnetic cards, real credit cards of others, and some electronic devices believed to be card skimmers.

Li Zou Zou, 28, was searched as he passed the airport’s security checkpoint with his carry-on baggage at 03.40 am yesterday shortly after arrival on a flight.

Thai PBS