Chinese woman narrowly escapes assault and robbery in Pattaya forest

In a chilling turn of events near a dense forest adjacent to Siam Country Club in Pattaya, a 29-year-old Chinese woman named Meilin has bravely recounted her horrifying encounter after narrowly escaping an attempted assault and robbery by a Thai man.

Meilin and her younger brother acted swiftly, alerting officers from the Nong Prue Police Station to the forest area along Polo-Ban Bueng Road in Pattaya late in the evening on February 18.

Law enforcement officers discovered a section of the forest ablaze, spanning approximately 70 to 80 meters. Meilin, initially shaken and disoriented, gradually composed herself and, with the assistance of an interpreter, detailed the terrifying sequence of events to the police.

According to Meilin’s harrowing account, she and her brother were awaiting public transportation along Sattahip-Nakhon Ratchasima Road when two Thai men on motorcycles offered them a ride to Walking Street in Pattaya. Trusting the offer, Meilin and her brother accepted, each riding on separate motorcycles. However, Meilin’s driver diverted from the agreed route, leading her to a secluded location. Upon stopping the motorcycle, he forcefully restrained Meilin, attempted to assault her, and ultimately resorted to setting fire to the surroundings before fleeing with her money.

Fortunately, Meilin managed to break free from her restraints, evade the flames, and reunite with her brother before promptly reporting the terrifying ordeal to the authorities.

An extensive investigation is currently underway, with officers diligently reviewing security camera footage and pursuing leads to identify the suspect. Additionally, they have gathered vital information from a motorcyclist named Mai, who reportedly transported Meilin’s brother to Pattaya.

The police are closing in on the suspect’s identity and are making preparations to interrogate him. The traumatic incident has deeply shaken the victim, and authorities are committed to swiftly resolving this distressing matter to ensure justice and prevent similar occurrences in the future.

-Thailand News (TN)

