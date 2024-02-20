Algerian arrested in Bangkok for theft of gold amulet

An Algerian man has been arrested and charged with the theft of an amulet worth about 20,000 baht from a gold shop in Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok.

Overstaying Algerian Man Dressed as a Woman to try to Fool Immigration Arrested in Bangkok

Pol Col Santi Kornkasem, superintendent of the Children and Women Protection Sub-Division, said on Tuesday that police arrested the Algerian suspect, 56, on Monday. He identified the man only as Garou.

