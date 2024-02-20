Wild Tiger Roaming in Kamphaeng Phet Village Captured

KHAMPHAENG PHET, Feb 20 (TNA) – A tiger roaming out of the forest to search for food in a village in Kamphaeng Phet province was finally caught after it had caused panic among local residents since last week.

Thailand’s Wild Tiger Population Threatened by Forest Fires

Over the past 5 days, 50 officials from the Klong Lan National Park have surrounded the area in an attempt to capture the wild tiger.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!