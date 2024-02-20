Wild Tiger Roaming in Kamphaeng Phet Village Captured

TN
Estimated read time 1 min read

KHAMPHAENG PHET, Feb 20 (TNA) – A tiger roaming out of the forest to search for food in a village in Kamphaeng Phet province was finally caught after it had caused panic among local residents since last week.

Thailand’s Wild Tiger Population Threatened by Forest Fires

Over the past 5 days, 50 officials from the Klong Lan National Park have surrounded the area in an attempt to capture the wild tiger.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply